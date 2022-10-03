W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Sunday's goalless draw.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

A﻿ston Villa fans

Elliott: It’s worrying how toothless we are given the talent in our team. Steven Gerrard needs to unleash our players’ talents or we’re in for a disappointing season.

Simon: Gerrard has stopped the rot. If you can't win games, make sure you don't lose them. With the amount of efforts on goal, Villa should have scored, strikers are still not firing on all cylinders. Maybe need to give Cameron Archer a run in the team. Not pretty, but effective. Five points from nine means we're heading in the right direction. Gerrard needs more time.

Esme: So disappointing - 10 men and still looked slow and devoid of ideas. Emi Buendia must start, at least he gave us a spark. Goals not going to be easy - Ollie Watkins, sorry but your touch and instinct in front of goal is simply not good enough.

L﻿eeds fans

Thomas: I thought Leeds were poor overall, they got away with a result. Poor distribution all over, Illan Meslier was all over the show, but saved them at the end. Compared to the Chelsea game you wouldn’t recognise the team that played today, the substitutions were baffling!

Mick: Some might see us saving a point but in my view we dropped two. Both sides approached the game with too much niggle and bad blood. The refereeing might have been inconsistent but you have to remain calm, or calmer. Luis Sinisterra's sending off was plain stupid and easily avoided. My main reservation about Jesse Marsch is the example he sets on discipline.

Graham: Very frustrating and frankly disappointing. If we can't beat a side like Villa at home then the season is going to be a difficult one again. The early season energy and touch has gone and scoring looks questionable. Improvements are needed urgently.

Wol: Leeds were frustrated from the start by Villa’s tactics. Their negative approach stopped us from playing. Time wasting and falling at the slightest touch. The referee had a very poor game.