Former boss Brendan Rodgers is being strongly linked with a return to Celtic as the club step up their search for Ange Postecoglou's replacement.

Rodgers won seven out of seven domestic trophies in Scotland, but the manner of his exit to Leicester City in February 2019 as Celtic chased the treble treble still rankles with some fans.

Would you be glad to see Rodgers back? Or he is he still persona non grata?

Let us know your thoughts on a potential Rodgers return here.