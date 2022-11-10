Bournemouth did the league double over Everton the last time the sides met in 2019-20.

Everton have never won in five league visits to Bournemouth, making the Cherries the side they’ve faced the most on the road without ever winning in their league history.

Having been unbeaten in their first six Premier League games under Gary O'Neil, Bournemouth have now lost each of their past four in a row.