Yesterday we asked what your words of advice would be for Erik ten Hag.

Here are some of your replies:

Samuel: Don't give in to player power. You're the boss! Build the fear back into our Theatre of Dreams again.

Craig: If we aren’t going to be prolific up front, then we need to be rock solid at the back. Make us hard to beat, hard-working and disciplined in defence, then build on that foundation.

Eddie: Play the kids. All of them.

Simon: Forget De Jong... take the hit and spend big on Declan Rice - young, English and quality. The De Jong debacle needs ending now!

Ray: 'You can't win anything with kids' was once said. Play the kids, raid the academy. Pile them in...