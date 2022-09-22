Early kick-off for two Rangers away games

R﻿angers' trips to face St Johnstone and St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership in November have been moved for TV coverage.

T﻿he game at McDiarmid Park switches from Saturday, 5 November to the following day with a 12:00 kick-off.

A﻿nd the Ibrox side's meeting with St Mirren in Paisley the following weekend remains on Saturday, 12 November but is now a 12:30 start.

B﻿oth games will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The St Mirren match is part of the final round of fixtures before the Premiership's month-long shutdown before the World Cup.