Early kick-off for two Rangers away games
- Published
Rangers' trips to face St Johnstone and St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership in November have been moved for TV coverage.
The game at McDiarmid Park switches from Saturday, 5 November to the following day with a 12:00 kick-off.
And the Ibrox side's meeting with St Mirren in Paisley the following weekend remains on Saturday, 12 November but is now a 12:30 start.
Both games will be shown live on Sky Sports.
The St Mirren match is part of the final round of fixtures before the Premiership's month-long shutdown before the World Cup.