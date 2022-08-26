Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea face Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante, but Mateo Kovacic should return to the squad.

The German confirmed that Kante will be out for at least four more weeks: "It is difficult to replace him - he is unique and we were full of hope after the pre-season, but to change completely, I don't think so."

The Blues boss said he "can accept" his one-match ban for his confrontation with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte.

He added that he "behaved in a way that is not appropriate and that I regret".

However, Tuchel said it was hard to accept that only he received a ban following the incident.

As the transfer window winds down, Tuchel said there is a possibility that "nobody comes in". He added that Chelsea would "focus on the things we can influence, because no matter what we want there are always several parties involved".

Despite this, Tuchel called upon his experience as a manager, saying: "I am far too experienced to know that not every wish could be fulfilled."

