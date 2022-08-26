Alexander Isak is not worth the £60m Newcastle are set to pay for him according to Guillem Balague.

Real Sociedad's Swedish international will become the Magpies' record signing, smashing the £40m they paid for Joelinton in 2019.

Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast: "What a deal. Everyone is amazed.

"We knew of the interest of Newcastle towards Isak. It makes sense in the way that Eddie Howe wants to run the team. This is a guy that is very fast, drives well with the ball, not the greatest finisher – he only scored six last season – but there is the potential there.

"I’m not sure you pay £60m for a potential player, but in any case it’s one of those. If you’ve got the money, why not?

"I don’t think he is worth that money, but he had a buyout clause. Of course Isak trebles his wages, so there wasn’t going to be any doubt from him."

Kristof Terreur added: "It’s what I call the Salt Bae effect.

"Everyone knows the famous chef who puts the salt on the steaks. He has a restaurant in Turkey where you can eat the same steak for 50 euros or for 60 euros, but in London you pay 900 euros.

"The Premier League is the same. You pay 60m euros for a player that another team might have paid 25m for in Europe."

