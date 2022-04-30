Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace - Patrick Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "I think we played really well today. We know how tough it is to come here and perform, and I think we played with a lot of confidence and belief, and we controlled the game. The players got rewarded with the goal that Wilfried [Zaha] scored. We fought, we went for the win, and I'm really happy for the players because they deserved that win.

"I wasn't expecting us to have so much of the possession. It was just about being brave, to keep going and keep playing. The first half was a bit disappointing because we were in good areas where we didn't make the right decision all the time, but it was better in the second half.

"We all know how good [Eberechi] Eze is. People sometimes forget that he had a bad injury. He's been working hard, he's been frustrated a couple of times because he wants to be on the field and to play. The medical staff and technical staff put a programme in place. Today he played a really good game but I think he's stepping up game after game and there's more to come from him."

On Zaha: "He's a leader of this club, a leader in the dressing room, a technical leader, and he can score goals. We had [the majority of] possession and he's got that ruthlessness to hit the target and score."