Talismanic Van Veen in terrific form

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Before the weekend, almost a decade had passed since a Motherwell player passed the 20 goal mark in a single season.

John Sutton was that man, as he banged in 22 goals in 42 appearances during the 2013/14 season.

But the wait is over thanks to Kevin Van Veen, who scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season against Hibernian. And with nine games left in the season, there’s every chance he’ll add to that tally.

The Dutchman is in terrific form. Despite “feeling a bit off it” on Saturday, his double in the capital means he’s now scored five goals in his last three games… not bad going.

The season before Sutton’s goal-scoring exploits, Michael Higdon scored 27 goals in all competitions for Motherwell - if Van Veen keeps going at his current rate, surpassing that amount is realistic.

Van Veen said he didn’t care if he scored against Hibs, and was just happy Motherwell got the three points. Hands up who believes him? And that’s not me having a sly dig! A striker always wants to get on the score sheet, and quite right too - his hunger and desire to score is exactly why he’s doing just that.

Stuart Kettlewell must be delighted with his Dutch talisman. During his six games as manager he’s seen him score six goals - he’ll be hoping Van Veen’s rich vein of form continues.