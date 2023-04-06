St Johnstone v Ross County: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone have won none of their last seven home league matches (D2 L5), the longest ongoing home winless run of any current Scottish Premiership side.

Ross County have faced more shots than any other team in the Premiership this season (500), while no side has faced more shots on target (153). They faced 28 in their 2-0 defeat to Celtic last time out, only facing more in one game this season (32 vs Rangers in August).

Since the turn of the year, only Dundee United (6) have won fewer points in the top flight than St Johnstone (8), who have lost seven of 11 games in 2023 (W2 D2).

Ross County have only lost one of their last six league visits to St Johnstone (W2 D3), a 1-0 defeat in March 2021.