Saints fans 'shouldn't lower expectations' - Hasenhuttl

R﻿alph Hasenhuttl says supporters "should not lower their expectations" despite Southampton's recent poor run of form.

The Saints have lost their past four matches in the Premier League, including a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium last Sunday.

B﻿ut the Austrian said fans "should not lower their expectations, because we all want a team that is playing how we have shown in the last few years".

He added: "﻿It is the same, we are fighting to be successful, with the qualities we have it's normal to want more.

"﻿We have been in the Premier League for more than 10 years and it is clear that fans want to see us up the table and so do we."

H﻿asenhuttl was also full of praise for Southampton's "special" fans, saying the atmosphere at St Mary's "has been exactly as it should be".

"﻿They know the only chance to be successful again is to stay together and that was the feeling against Manchester City," he said.