R﻿oberto de Zerbi knows Brighton must start winning games quickly after taking just two points from a possible 12 since he replaced Graham Potter.

T﻿uesday's goalless draw with Nottingham Forest extended the Seagulls' winless boss under the Italian, who became the first Brighton manager to fail to win any of his first four league games since Barry Lloyd in 1987.

Speaking after the game, he said: "I enjoy a lot [the performance]; I am sorry for the result.

"I say the same words to the players. I say, 'thank you' to the players because they played a fantastic game.

"We have to improve the last 25 metres and we have to work. But I cannot say anything more.

"I stayed five days inside the war [in Ukraine] and I'm not afraid of football. Normally I am sorry for the result because in four games only two points is not too much.

"I don't know if we will see the result but I know where we have to work.

"I don't want to speak too much about being unlucky or the result being unfair or similar things. I want to speak about the improvement we have to do very fast."