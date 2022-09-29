Listen to the latest 'Shut up and show more football'
- Published
The latest episode of BBC Radio Nottingham's 'Shut up and show more football' podcast features special guest Paul Anderson.
The former Forest winger joins David Jackson and Colin Fray to discuss a range of topics, including the abuse he got when signing for the Reds, and delighting in scoring against Leicester in a 5-1 win.
Anderson also says he is jealous he didn't experience what Forest did last season - and doesn't think Steve Cooper’s job should be under threat.