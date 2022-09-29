Listen to the latest 'Shut up and show more football'

T﻿he latest episode of BBC Radio Nottingham's 'Shut up and show more football' podcast features special guest Paul Anderson.

The former Forest winger joins David Jackson and Colin Fray to discuss a range of topics, including the abuse he got when signing for the Reds, and delighting in scoring against Leicester in a 5-1 win.

Anderson also says he is jealous he didn't experience what Forest did last season - and doesn't think Steve Cooper’s job should be under threat.

L﻿isten here on BBC Sounds