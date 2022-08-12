Derek McInnes hopes Kilmarnock can make the most of home advantage in Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with champions Celtic.

"It is a different game at home," said McInnes. "For most teams domestically, it is still the same challenge, you are playing against Celtic.

"But for any team playing the Old Firm at home - we always feel that you can show your teeth a little bit more, land a few more blows during the game.

"In any of these types of games, if you can get off to a good start, strike the first blow and get the first goal and give you something to hold on to.

"You saw Livingston against Rangers, they almost held on for a very positive result and Rangers' quality eventually showed (won 2-1).

"What you can't have is Celtic coming here and from the first roll of the ball really enjoying the afternoon. We need to plant that seed of doubt that it is not going to be all their own way."