Analysis: Man City 4-1 Liverpool

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Liverpool started a pivotal week in dismal style as they were outclassed by the Manchester City team they have pushed so hard and in such thrilling style in recent years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face a visit to struggling Chelsea on Tuesday then welcome current Premier League leaders Arsenal to Anfield next Sunday facing a tough task to even finish in the top four.

And they could not have got off to a worse start than this as City utterly overpowered Liverpool, who looked weary and were effectively beaten once Kevin De Bruyne made it 2-1 53 seconds after half-time.

City were more mobile, quicker and showed far more of the intensity that used to be Liverpool’s trademark, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson over-run in midfield, Virgil van Dijk a pale shadow of his previous quality and both full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, having torrid games.

Liverpool are displaying classic symptoms of a once great team on a downward curve. They go into decline, have occasional flashbacks to what they used to do such as when they beat Manchester United 7-0, then go back to being in decline again. Since handing out that thrashing to United they have lost abysmally at Bournemouth, made a tame Champions League exit to Real Madrid, then suffered this chastening beating at City.

Klopp’s side need to rediscover some of their old stature or they may have to contemplate life without Champions League football next season.