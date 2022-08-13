Aberdeen 'back down to earth with a bang' - Goodwin

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin tells BBC Scotland after the 3-2 home defeat by Motherwell: "I don't think we did enough to warrant taking anything from the game. I thought from the opening minute we were very sloppy, we gave Motherwell a lift psychologically with how slow we were in possession.

"It was quite simply not good enough. Too many were not at the levels they've been at recently, and that's why we lost the game.

"We have to be able to handle teams coming here and hitting us on the counter attack and setting traps from it. We didn't do things quick enough, we didn't find out forward players in good enough positions. We didn't anticipate danger enough. I will take full responsibility for the goal from the corner because I set them up in a certain way, but the other two goals are very avoidable.

"Everyone was raving about the performance last week and today it's very much back down to earth with a bang."