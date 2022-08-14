Analysis: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Tottenham were searching in vain for rhythm and inspiration for large parts of this game so will feel a measure of satisfaction in coming away with a point at a ground which has been a nightmare for them.

Chelsea were in charge for most of the game but Spurs can draw confidence from the way they stayed in the game to get those two equalisers, the second coming with Chelsea ready to celebrate a vital win early in the season.

Harry Kane remains the main man, making up for missing an easy chance with that glancing header in front of the Spurs fans that only turned up the temperature still further on the touchline, adding fuel to the running battle between manager Antonio Conte and his Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel.

Conte’s driven approach is obvious from his every move on the touchline and he is determined to pass that on to his players.

Spurs certainly showed the resilience and character Conte demands because without it they would have suffered yet another Stamford Bridge defeat.