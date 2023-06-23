Mateo Kovacic's expected £30m transfer to Manchester City is "a real bargain", according to former Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner.

The Treble winners are understood to have a agreed a deal with Chelsea for the 29-year-old midfielder.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Skinner said: "The sum of money was a surprise to everyone.

"He's a very useful player in loads of different senses, he's obviously got a huge amount of experience as well and he's been there, seen it and done it with Chelsea.

"I think he'll definitely provide an additional asset to Man City but it sort of begs a few questions about their midfield as to what might move and change there.

"I think based on the difference between the potential for Mason Mount and, obviously he's progressed as well, I just think Kovacic is far superior to that price tag at this moment in time. I think it's a real bargain if I'm honest."

The Croatia international has just one year left on his current contract after signing for the Blues permanently from Real Madrid in 2019.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards agreed with Skinner and added: "It's an amicable transfer, which is why the money is so reasonable - it's value for money.

"It's a good deal for Chelsea because they need to get these players off their books. They need to reduce their wage bill and Man City have got a very good player who has won the lot for an initial £25m which is an absolute bargain."

Listen to the full discussion from 32'02 on BBC Sounds