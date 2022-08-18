Hearts 'outstanding' despite defeat to Zurich

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was a happy man despite a first-leg defeat to FC Zurich in their Europa League play-off round qualifier.

"I thought we were outstanding," he told BBC Scotland. "We've come to the Swiss champions, who had a magnificent season last season with international players.

"We've taken the lead and then lost two sloppy goals, but we stayed in the game and we've given ourselves a massive opportunity in front of 20,000 loud, noisy Hearts fans next week.

On Craig Halkett's first-half injury, Neilson added: "He's tweaked his hamstring a wee bit so we'll need to see in the next couple of days."