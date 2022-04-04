Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Wolves stayed in contention for European qualification despite a late scare in a hard-fought win over Aston Villa.

The hosts had looked in complete control after Jonny's seventh-minute rocket was followed by an unfortunate own goal from Villa's Ashley Young, when his header went in off the underside of the bar.

Wolves had chances to kill the game off but failed to take them and a generous 86th-minute penalty for Villa, won and then converted by England striker Ollie Watkins, set up a frantic finale as the hosts threatened to throw away a two-goal lead for the second match in a row, after doing so in their 3-2 loss to Leeds last time out.

Villa had the chance to snatch a point they had barely looked like getting but Matty Cash's volley in the 95th minute was excellently saved by home goalkeeper Jose Sa as Wolves held on.

Wolves had a great European adventure in 2019-20, reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League, and they are fighting again to be able to test themselves in continental competition once more.