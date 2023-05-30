Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Season rating: 10/10. Could not have dreamed of anything more other than winning the Carabao Cup final to be the icing on the cake. To go from a relegation battle to the Champions League in one season is unbelievable.

Best player: It is so difficult to choose. As a leader and for what he brings to the squad, Kieran Trippier has to be in contention. In his debut season in the Premier League, Sven Botman has been outstanding. His £30m price tag looks a steal.

But I’ve got to go with Joelinton, who has been transformed under Eddie Howe. From failed striker to midfield enforcer, the Brazil star has also chipped in with goals and assists.

Best away fans: Probably Leeds. Although Nottingham Forest were well up for it on the opening day for their first game back in the big time.

Happy with your manager? That would be an understatement. Manager of the Season by a mile.

What needs to improve for next season? Squad depth. It is critical we make five or six top signings to compete on the European and domestic stages.

Best performance: Beating Spurs 6-1 has to be the standout performance but there have been so many. The 2-0 win over Manchester United and the 3-3 draw against Manchester City spring to mind.

Player you’d most like to sign: Declan Rice but he’s probably signing for Arsenal. I’ll go James Maddison. He would bring some real creativity to our side for the strikers and gets among the goals himself.