We asked for your views following West Ham's 2-0 loss against Brighton at London Stadium.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mike: Worst performance in years. No idea going forward. Antonio is way past his best and should only be a bench option at best going forward. Moyes seems to have no idea when it comes to playing attacking football. In for a relegation battle this season unless something changes.

Noah: Disjointed and tired. Those are the two words that come to mind when I try to contemplate what happened against Brighton. This is extremely worrying. Considering the fact we are only three games in if we keep this up it will be a very long season for us. I also feel like David Moyes needs to change his tactics. Hopefully things change and soon.

Rob: Where do I start? Awful. Team is devoid of ideas and I’m not sure Moyes has the answers. One win in 10 league games going back to last season and that was v Norwich. Not sure why Soucek is playing and Antonio.

Alastair: I don’t understand why we always buy players that need time to bed in? Seemingly other teams buy players who are ready and fit. It can’t do a player’s confidence any good to score midweek in Europe and be benched on the following Saturday. Moyes is essentially playing last year's side that ran out of ideas and gas in March.