Analysis: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

It is a sign of how much progress Manchester United have made in recent months that Erik ten Hag is still demanding more after a comfortable 3-0 win.

Ten Hag believed his side should have been more clinical against Nottingham Forest, after dominating the game but only adding the third in the final few minutes.

The Dutchman was pleased with the output of scorers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, but, after losing Cristiano Ronaldo, says United are still in the market for a striker during the January transfer window.

Pointedly, he said any potential signing would have to make "sporting and financial sense".

That seems to be the party line as to why long-time target Cody Gakpo is set for Liverpool after it appeared United had been gazumped by their arch rivals.

Whatever the case, Ten Hag concedes a new forward would be handy with hopes of his squad going deep in the Premier League, Europa Cup, FA Cup and League Cup in the coming months.