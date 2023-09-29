Striker Odsonne Edouard (hamstring) and goalkeeper Dean Henderson (thigh) will miss Palace's second trip to Old Trafford in the space of five days, but there are no other new injuries to report.

Hodgson said Edouard should not be absent for too long, but on Henderson's injury he added: "The initial scan wasn't very positive, but he has another scan in a week's time and maybe we'll be lucky and that will show somewhat less damage than we saw in the first one, but it didn't look like good news."

Tuesday's Carabao Cup exit at the hands of United will have little bearing on their Premier League meeting, said Hodgson. He added: "This is a new game and a different team, we will make changes to our team, so we all go up there with the same high hopes that one always has when one goes to Old Trafford."