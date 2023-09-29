Hodgson on Henderson injury setback and another trip to Old Trafford
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the press before Saturday's Premier League match at Manchester United.
Here are the main headlines from his media conference:
Striker Odsonne Edouard (hamstring) and goalkeeper Dean Henderson (thigh) will miss Palace's second trip to Old Trafford in the space of five days, but there are no other new injuries to report.
Hodgson said Edouard should not be absent for too long, but on Henderson's injury he added: "The initial scan wasn't very positive, but he has another scan in a week's time and maybe we'll be lucky and that will show somewhat less damage than we saw in the first one, but it didn't look like good news."
Tuesday's Carabao Cup exit at the hands of United will have little bearing on their Premier League meeting, said Hodgson. He added: "This is a new game and a different team, we will make changes to our team, so we all go up there with the same high hopes that one always has when one goes to Old Trafford."
On the increased scrutiny on Manchester United managers, Hodgson said Erik ten Hag's job is the same as any other boss in football, but added: "The bigger the club in terms of support, the money it generates and the amount of people around the world who follow it, the pressure gets ramped up. The equation doesn't change, it is the volume and noise which changes, so if you get good at blocking out noise, I suppose it is just a question of how strong your eardrums are."