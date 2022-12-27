Hibs v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Hibs have lost each of their last four midweek league games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), including all three so far this season. Hibs last lost five midweek matches in a row in the top flight in December 2002 – the fifth such defeat back then came at home to Celtic (0-1).

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Celtic have lost none of their 57 midweek league games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), winning 47 and drawing 10. Their last such defeat came at St Johnstone in May 2016 under Ronny Deila.

Hibs are winless in 15 meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D6 L9) since a 2-0 victory in December 2018 under Neil Lennon.