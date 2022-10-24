Former Southampton defender Francis Benali says recent results have taken the pressure off manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Speaking after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "There was that pressure mounting on him but it has been a big week.

"It’s been a big week for the football club but, just as importantly, it was a big week for Ralph himself.

"The draw against West Ham was followed up with that victory at Bournemouth in midweek. What a point against Arsenal. I was a little bit apprehensive beforehand, I’ll be honest.

"There was no Kyle Walker-Peter, leaving Che Adams on the bench, Armel Bella-Kotchap has been out of the side and he has been outstanding as well recently.

"There were a lot of players missing, but the players who came in showed that fighting quality and spirit that is going to be required to perform well in the Premier League. Five points in the past three games certainly takes a little bit of pressure off Ralph."

