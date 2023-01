Leicester forward Patson Daka is expected to miss out, having gone off against Liverpool with a hamstring problem.

Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans, James Justin, James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet remain on the sidelines.

Fulham boss Marco Silva may pick the same side that beat Southampton at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Antonee Robinson are one booking from a ban.

