Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: What Frank said

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to Sky Sports, asked about potentially finishing in the European places: "It is important we have dreams. Everyone needs dreams and ambitions.

"[Manchester United boss] Erik ten Hag said something about Alex Ferguson who said the season starts in April. If we think too far ahead we will have a problem. It is important to celebrate our wins but after we have to work very hard and see where we will end.”

More from Thomas Frank, speaking to Sky Sports: "To get the win was very pleasing for me. I have been onto the players that after a good run of games - beating Man City, a good game against Tottenham, West Ham beating them and Liverpool beating - we are facing Bournemouth at home, a very tricky game.

"These players have a top mentality. I just wanted to make sure we trained like beasts the whole week. We know in the Premier League nothing is ever easy.

"I don't think we played a top game but in a season how many perfect games do you play? Four or five? It was a well-deserved win."