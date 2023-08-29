Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom's focus over the coming days will be on trying to bring more players into the club before the transfer window closes on Friday.

The Blades take on League One side Lincoln City in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but Heckingbottom will also have his attention on reinforcing his squad.

Cameron Archer became the club's eighth summer signing last week when he joined from Aston Villa, but with a number of departures this summer Heckingbottom is expecting more late arrivals.

"I want as many as possible. Me and [club owner] Prince Abdullah speak all the time and he would want as many as possible.

"There is only so much in terms of resources. We are going to work as hard as we can to end the window as strong as we possibly can.

"How many do we want? As many as possible, and I may have to leave people out of the 25 as well. Realistically, we know how tough it is to get players in. That's going to be our focus over the next few days."