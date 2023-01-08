Dundee United 0-2 Rangers: Who impressed?

Fashion Sakala was smiling broadly as he was subbed late in the game. He knew he had played well. In a fine second-half performance, he brought out a brilliant save from Mark Birighitti when he met a Borna Barisic cross at the back post and then scored Rangers' first with a sumptuous piece of control to shuffle the ball from his right foot to his left and volley over the United keeper's head. More was to follow: it was Sakala's shot that was parried by Birighitti into the path of Malik Tillman for the Ibrox team's second.