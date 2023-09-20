After a run of three straight Premier League victories over Fulham between 2018 and 2020, Crystal Palace are now winless in their past three against the Cottagers (D2 L1).

In Fulham’s last game, a 1-0 win over Luton Town, the Cottagers had their most successful passes (733) and highest average possession total (77.6%) in any of their 537 Premier League games Opta has on record since 2003-04.

Palace’s Eberechi Eze has completed more dribbles than any other player in the Premier League so far this season (20). Eze has also had 23 attempts at goal, second only to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (29) across the division.