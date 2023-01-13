Bartley was 'massive' help for Livi defenders - Fitzwater

Jack Fitzwater says Marvin Bartley will be a “big miss” after he left his role as Livingston assistant to take charge of Queen of the South this week.

Former Scotland defender Christophe Berra has since been added to David Martindale’s coaching staff as a first-team coach, with Neil Hastings stepping up to replace Bartley, who was at the club for three-and-a-half-years as a player and coach and then assistant.

“Marvin’s played a massive part here,” said the defender ahead of the Lions' trip to St Johnstone.

“I was lucky enough to play with him in his last season before he turned to coaching and he was a massive part of the dressing room then.

“It was a seamless transition when he went into the coaching side. He’s been massive.

"He’s been working with all the defenders and taking the defenders’ meetings and stuff, so he’s been big for me and a lot of the boys.”

Bartley leaves a Livingston side bidding for a top-six spot this season, and Fitzwater is hoping to strengthen their stranglehold on that position with back-to-back away wins.

“You can see it’s a competitive league, even more so than last season," he said.

"There are at least five or six teams who are pushing to try and get in the top six so every game’s massive.

"There won’t be a lot in the game and you’ve just got to do all the ugly things and hope your quality can shine through.”