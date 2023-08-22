Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport about his favourite moment from the Premier League weekend: "I will admit a personal bias, as this [moment of the weekend] involved my favourite player in England last season.

"No, it wasn't Luis Diaz and his beautiful, cheeky goal against Bournemouth.

"It wasn't even former Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran, coming on as sub for Aston Villa. It then only took him 24 seconds to score his first Premier League goal.

"My moment was the opening goal by Kaoru Mitoma for Brighton against Wolves. If you haven't seen it yet, go looking online now, this is like Lionel Messi at his very best.

"It wasn't just the skill from the Japanese winger, that old-fashioned slalom dribbling, which I love, and spent a career trying to perfect. It was the way he didn't throw himself to the ground after the first tackle, while yelping for a foul. He stayed on his feet and we stay entranced by those skills."