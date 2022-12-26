Referee Colin Steven was the villain for some as Heart of Midlothian scored a late equaliser in Saturday's 2-2 draw away to Dundee United.

Jim: Brilliant game spoiled by VAR and a ridiculous refereeing performance from the official. Topped off with the non-penalty in the 95th minute. Thought Dundee United deserved to win the game - Craig Gordon had two brilliant saves to deny Stephen Fletcher. Hope Craig Gordon and Steven Fletcher make quick recoveries. Both were outstanding in the game.

