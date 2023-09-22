Luton forward Carlton Morris, speaking to Football Focus about playing the the Hatters' Kenilworth Road stadium: "It’s magic. It’s so tight, compact, on top of you. It’s a cliche saying the ‘12th man’ thing, but you can feel it here. There’s a different energy when the fans are that tight, it’s incredible.

“It’s daunting [coming to Kenilworth Road] because she’s a bit rough around the edges. I love her, but it's not the most comfortable place for an opposition player to come. That’s what it’s about, making them uncomfortable, not feel at home. It’s quite a hostile environment, so it’s another thing to think about."

Talking about his journey to the Premier League, Morris added: "It’s been crazy. I’ve done the rounds, done all the loans but every loan built me up as a man and a footballer.

"I’ve played in League Two, League One, the Championship and now the Premier League.

"There’s a tangible jump up from each division. Lower down the leagues you might have someone who is technically really good, but might not be the most physically gifted. The higher up you go, everything pieces together.

"You get to the top and everyone has got everything; technically, tactically, physically, and that’s what I’m striving to be."

Watch as Morris gives Football Focus a guided tour of Kenilworth Road