Motherwell are “beyond the bare bones” for Saturday’s trip to St Johnstone after defeat to Celtic was made more costly with four players picking up injuries.

Bevis Mugabi was withdrawn with a knee injury that looks set to rule him out, while Kevin van Veen and Stuart McKinstry went off with knocks and goalscorer Ross Tierney suffered an issue that makes him a doubt.

Paul McGinn had dropped out of the squad pre-match with a knee injury, joining long-term absentees Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley and Joe Efford on the sidelines, and Louis Moult is being carefully managed following injury.

"We have a lot of issues,” said boss Steven Hammell. “Bevis came off and it looks pretty serious. Kevin has picked something up, Ross Tierney, Stuart McKinstry.

"So we are well beyond the bare bones, the squad is being stretched to the absolute maximum.”

Hammell bemoaned the fine margins after his side’s fifth loss in six league games – all by a one-goal margin.

"We are competing well but ultimately just a little bit short,” he added.

"We are putting a lot in without seeing the end product. We know the importance of the game at the weekend and how vital it is that we go into the break on a positive note."