Dundee United 2-2 Hearts: what they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson tells BBC Sportsound that Craig Gordon has been taken to hospital, saying only "it's not looking great".

The Scotland goalkeeper was involved in a sickening collision with Steven Fletcher, with both players unable to continue.

"We played well in periods, lost a couple of poor goals and the game become a bit of a farce at the end with VAR and the decision-making by the officials. It was a very strange day, to say the least.

"The referee made a number of decisions that will be looked at tonight that I wasn't in agreement with. If a referee has to look at an incident 30 times, there's a problem somewhere. It's just not good enough and it's a real worry for us.

"We're devastated for him, but he'll get through it. The big man is a warrior and we'll help him through. We'll see how he is in the next couple of days."