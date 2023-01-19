Tentative talk of Manchester United being Premier League title challengers was kept in check on Wednesday by the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, says Samuel Luckhurst, chief United writer for the Manchester Evening News.

Michael Olise's late free-kick denied United a 10th consecutive win and prevented Erik ten Hag's team from moving above neighbours Manchester City into second spot.

Luckhurst believes the draw had been coming.

"United have not won a game away from home by more than one goal all season," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"That method of narrow wins on the road will always feel quite unsustainable over the course of the whole season."

Ten Hag also handed a debut to new loan signing Wout Weghorst, who toiled alone up front before being replaced after 69 minutes.

"He did OK, was tidy enough," said Luckhurst. "He was pretty harmless when he had his headed chance.

"The important thing was that he did not compromise United's approach play. They still looked fluid and it was peculiar they settled for the one goal. When you do that, you're playing a dangerous game."