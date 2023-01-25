Celtic move a 'dream come true' for Oh

New signing Hyeongyu Oh says he feels "like I’m on a movie set" after completing his move to Celtic as he sets his sights on a blockbuster title success.

The South Korea striker, 21, has left Suwon Samsung Bluewings in his homeland to sign a five-year deal with the Scottish champions and become Ange Postecoglou's fourth new recruit this month.

"I’m happy to be playing at one of the top clubs and I’m delighted that my dream has come true," Oh told Celtic TV.

"I feel like I’m on a movie set and I’m really excited to be in the city and I’m looking forward to the upcoming days.

"This is the moment I have dreamed of and I’m really excited to perform in front of the fans at the stadium.

"I’m a very aggressive player who also likes the physical side and I like to score lots of goals."

Oh is proud to emulate South Koreans Ki Sung-Yeung and Cha Du-Ri who played for Celtic in the early 2010s.

"Ki Sung-Yeung and Cha Du-Ri are two of the players I respect the most,” he added.

“I have seen them playing for Celtic and I’m now happy to have the Celtic badge on my chest and to be working with the team on its goals.

"One of my aims is to score a lot of goals and I also have ambitions of winning the league championship."