Former England striker Tash Dowie, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast about Erik ten Hag's comments following Manchester United's loss at Arsenal: "I don't get what he's saying when he feels like he's hard done by. The VAR decision was correct - he [Garnacho] was offside, and then I don't think it was a foul [in the build-up to Declan Rice's goal], I don't think he [Jonny Evans] would have got the block in on the shot.

"He's going to defend his team - any manager would and you would expect that from him - but maybe he's feeling a little bit sorry for himself after the way they lost."

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha on United's start to the season: "I've watched all four United games. The two wins they've had, I don't think they've been impressive and played that well. Against Forest they came back but they shouldn't have been in that hole anyway. But then I didn't think they played that badly [against Arsenal] and I also don't think they played that badly against Spurs. It feels like a nice win for Spurs, but there were some chances that United were blowing which you wouldn't expect them to blow.

"I wouldn't have them down as a team who are in the realm of must win [their next game], but you can see that he [Ten Hag] is frustrated and there's this feeling that things are going against them. After the Onana foul that wasn't given [against Wolves], the next week when they didn't get a decision, he demanded that everybody spoke about it for the same amount of time as they spent talking about Onana.

"I think the 'them versus us' has been created and I'm sure they won't be happy leaving north London again having conceded after 90 minutes."

Listen to more analysis on BBC Sounds