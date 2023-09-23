Luton Town 1-1 Wolves: Key stats

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s red card was Wolves’ eighth in the Premier League since the start of last season, more than twice as many as any other side. Four of those red cards have been in the first half of games, which is also more than any other side has had in total.

Since last gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19, only Leicester City (33) and Brighton and Hove Albion (32) have faced more penalties than Wolves (30).

Luton's Carlton Morris is the first player to see each of his first two Premier League goals come from the penalty spot since Luka Milivojevic for Crystal Palace (first five in 2017).