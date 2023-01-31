What do City need to do on deadline day?

Your views graphic

As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Manchester City still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Mark: I don't think we need anybody but we do need all our players firing and as a team. There's something not quite right at City at the moment, but I'm sure Pep will have the boys working on getting it right.

Dave: Josko Gvardiol - adept as both a left-sided centre-half and left-back and would be with us for the next decade. Then Bellingham and Kvaratskhelia in the summer.

Dale: I don’t believe it will happen in January but I still believe we need an out-and-out left-back and that is about it for me.

David: Wait until the summer and get Bellingham.

Keith: No signings needed, it’s a squad full of quality players, two for every position. They now need to refocus and go on one of those winning runs to catch then pass Arsenal.