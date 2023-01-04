More firepower in January? Your views

Unbeaten in three, Killie are now four points off the bottom. But, they've struggled up top - scoring 17 goals in 20 games. What should Derek McInnes do in January? This is what the fans think.

Al: I think McInnes has to try and offload a few players - such as Shaw , McInroy, and Jones. We need to strengthen in midfield. With Lafferty coming back, he could be a key man to link up with Robinson up front. If we start picking up away points, there is no reason why we can’t push for top six.

Anna: If anything, we need more firepower up front, because we can't always rely on Kyle Lafferty for goals. Kyle Vassell is a start, but we should be playing two up front because one striker up front does not work.

Russell: We are improving slowly. We need a creative midfielder and a striker. I would also like us to look at a left winger and that will help us over the next part of the season.

Tom: McInnes needs to wake up to the fact that Alston, Polworth, Shaw and Lyons are not Premier League class - nowhere near it. They need to be off the books and the money saved put to far better use. We need a more settled side.

Anon: We need a striker or two and also a creative midfielder.

Jim: Another forward would be good to support Lafferty and Robinson.