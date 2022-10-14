L﻿eeds boss Jesse Marsch has praised his side's defence but reiterated the need to be more productive at the other end of the pitch.

H﻿is side are 14th in the table and lost last Sunday against Crystal Palace, despite showing in the first half "the best performance since I've been here".

W﻿ith main striker Patrick Bamford now fitter and available to start, Marsch is hopeful of transforming the promising situations they create into more goals.

"﻿We need to turn chances into goals," he said. "We need to get our cleanliness and poise around the goal to reward us more.

"﻿We don't assume that it's just Patrick's role to score goals. I met with the attackers this week and told them how to be more connected.

"﻿Scoring goals is the hardest thing in this sport."

M﻿arsch also admits that they are continuing to look after Bamford's fitness after such an injury-disrupted campaign last year.

"﻿We have to manage him and I've told him that," said Marsch. "We have to understand how and when to slow it down.

"﻿In training he's scoring goals and in under-21 matches. We have to get him training every day, get him fit. We've not done as well as I would have liked with that."