Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper believes Brendan Rodgers' comments about his squad might be an attempt to deflect the attention away from him.

Following the Foxes' 2-2 draw with Brighton on Saturday, Rodgers said his squad is nowhere near the level he'd hope in terms of quality and added that "we are short in many areas".

After the game in a written press conference, he added: "There’s a number of our players who don’t care enough when they have it. They are happy to give it away or are not bothered enough to give it away."

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Piper said the comments would bother him to hear if he was one of Rodgers' players.

He said: "It may be a diversion tactic from himself. You have to ask yourself why would he be saying it? Every time he says something you have got to question why he could and would be saying it.

"I just don’t see how it is going to help the situation we are in, the players he is talking about. If I’m really honest I didn’t think it was a great display from Leicester. It was a small step in the right direction, but if you looked at the way they set up he was right in what he was saying.

"I think they did lack quality, but there was more fight there and more determination than where we were a week ago and that is what I pay players credit for.

"Language is important and it’s not as balanced as it could be and I don’t see how it will help improve players and find that confidence they have clearly lost."

