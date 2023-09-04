We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

Chelsea fans

Nick: Forest defended resolutely, and capitalised on Chelsea’s one mistake. Credit where it is due. Chelsea fans (and the owner) need to be patient. It will take time, and the return from injury of James, Broja, Nkunku etc for this group of players to gel as a team and win regularly. By then we may be too far behind to push for a European place.

Ken: I don’t like the way we’re going - it’s another replay of last season. Losing to Forest is something I thought I wouldn’t see this season, but it happened. I was excited to hear all the new signings but injury and poor signings has riddled us with failure.

John: When you have players with such great individual talents, why don't they work as a team? It's precisely because they are the star players from other teams which had been built around them. So here we have 10 outfield players each expecting the other to play the support role. You need the manager to earn his salary by identifying the support players.

Baz: Same old story; a lot of possession but unable to score a goal. Need to be far more clinical up front. The whole team need a lesson in shooting. For the amount of money that’s been spent on new players like Mudryk and Caicedo, it’s a pitiful start. They need to show their worth. Seems to me as well there are no real characters in the team.

Forest fans

Tony: Fantastic defensive display and with new signings to add to the quality and depth of the squad, things are looking very promising for a cracking season.

Simon: Great away victory. Our away performances are huge improvement on last season. We’re staying in games and taking our chances. With the new signings to come in, we will get better, but it’s great to see everyone digging in to hold on for the win under considerable pressure.

Shaun: After the disappointment against Burnley in the cup and after a great deadline day the players stood strong. Awoniyi slotting that pass to Elanga then a great run and finish from Elanga showed what we are capable of. A good day to be a Forest fan.

Simon: We would have lost this type of game last season. Such an improvement and better things to come after the latest additions to the squad in the transfer window.