Robson 'can't use Europe as an excuse' - Miller

Aberdeen have to stand by manager Barry Robson, but Europa League qualifiers cannot be used as an excuse for poor domestic form, former player and manager Willie Miller suggests.

"When he got the job temporarily, it was sensational," Miller told BBC Scotland's Sportsound. "It was just one great result and great performance after another.

"Although the board were looking round for other possibilities to take the manager's role, Barry every week became stronger and stronger candidate for it and got it on a permanent basis.

"This season, the performances have been patchy, the results have not been good enough, but I do believe he should be given more time.

"He has brought in 13 new players. There's been a huge turnover and they are still to gel. Barry has mentioned the European games, but we've known about them for a long time and you really need to be prepared to take that challenge on board.

"So although there are reasons there, I don't think they can be used as an excuse. There are questions being put, but I think the majority of fans are still with him, although some of the performances have not been great.

"Third place has got to be the target with the investment that's been put into it."