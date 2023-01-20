Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are in a good position going forward and don't need to spend their way out of trouble like other clubs.

Before Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea, Klopp was asked about the £126.8m spent so far by Graham Potter's side in the January transfer window and whether it is concerning.

Klopp said: "We are in a good position. I know that sounds strange because we didn’t play our best football but in general we are in good hands.

"We know what responsibility we have and we really try absolutely everything to bring us back on track and go from there and not to worry too much.

"The moment you build a team doesn't mean you have to build it every year new. You can start from there and give players the chance to make the next step and we have quite a few of them here.

"Then you can go in the right direction and pretty much everything is possible again. Of course that is the plan for the future and that’s what we do. It's not worrying that other teams can spend, it's probably a matter of fact so we have to react to that as well."