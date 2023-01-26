Walsall v Leicester: Pick of the stats

Kelechi IheanachoGetty Images

  • Walsall haven’t faced Leicester in any competition since the 2008-09 season in League One. The Foxes won 4-1 away from home that season with goals from Matty Fryatt, Andy King, Tom Cleverley and Steve Howard.

  • Leicester and Walsall have met once in the FA Cup, facing in the fourth round in 1977-78. The Saddlers won 1-0 in what remains their last victory over the Foxes (D1 L5 since then).

  • Leicester have only lost one of their nine FA Cup ties against a team from the fourth tier of English football (W8) – that defeat was against Newport County in 2018-19, who were then managed by current Walsall boss Michael Flynn.