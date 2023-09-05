'Rodgers revolution gets lift-off as stretched Celtic deliver statement win'

Tino, The Celtic Exchange Podcast, external

It’s been a mixed start to life under Brendan Rodgers second time around, but just one swing of Kyogo Furuhashi’s right boot on Sunday has propelled the new era into full swing as the Bhoys picked up a massive three points at Ibrox.

Don’t be distracted by the noise you’ll still be hearing about a goal that was correctly disallowed for Rangers.

The real story here is this was a seriously stretched Celtic side up against a full-strength Rangers on their home turf – and without a single away supporter in attendance – yet Michael Beale’s side not only failed to seize the day, they also failed to register a goal (at least a legitimate one) against a makeshift defence.

The difference in quality was there to be seen on the pitch and in the dugout.

For Brendan Rodgers this was a moment he badly needed and one that validates his return, both in the eyes of the fans and with his new squad.

Talk is cheap in football and all the soundbites count for nothing if you fail to register wins when it matters most.

With seven trophies from seven during his first reign in the Celtic hotseat Rodgers knows this only too well and displayed all his experience and coaching credentials during the trip to Ibrox.

The international break now comes at the best possible time for Celtic, allowing us to reset after a hectic start to the campaign and what turned out to be a fairly bumpy summer after Ange Postecoglou’s exit.

Rodgers now has nine new players to embed into his squad and as supporters we can look forward to seeing what the likes of Marco Tilio, Paulo Bernardo, Luis Palma and others will bring to the party during the next stage of the season.

For now though we can catch our breath before the resumption of league duty as well as the challenges a new Champions League campaign will bring.

After a short spell of uncertainty it seems that the Rodgers we all know is now most definitely back in the building.